Sunny Anderson's Hilarious Answer To Knowing When A Frozen Burrito Is 'Done'
The microwave is quite possibly one of the most underrated kitchen appliances of the modern era. For starters, preparing a quick snack or reheating leftovers in the microwave takes little to no effort. Frozen burritos — or really any frozen food, for that matter — are convenient and delicious. Microwaves can be found in approximately 90% of American homes, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And as it turns out, even culinary pros enjoy the spicy, savory indulgence every once in a while. Sunny Anderson, for one, recently admitted she's a fan of frozen burritos, even if things go slightly awry during the prep stage.
Many can probably attest to the following: You place a frozen burrito in the microwave and follow the package's instructions to a T. But somehow, even still, the burrito's innards seep out onto the plate, creating a big ol' gooey mess. What gives? Though the grub is still technically edible, the result is definitely a head-scratcher. And if you ask Anderson how to tell when your burrito is good to go, her answer is hilariously relatable.
Here's how Sunny Anderson knows her frozen burrito is done cooking
Comfort food aficionado Sunny Anderson recently shared on Twitter, "The way you know a freezer burrito is done cooking is asking yourself, 'how much filling is oozing out of the tortilla?' If your answer is, 'all of it,' it's done." Of course, if the beans, cheese, rice, and meat tidbits are spilling out, this likely means your burrito has been slightly overcooked. In that case, the best next move is to just grab a fork and dig in, or you could go the old-fashioned way and eat it with your hands.
So, why do frozen burritos and other foods burst in the microwave anyway? Well, as it turns out, the mini detonations are caused by pressure from steam that builds up inside the cooking item, per Britannica. A number of Redditors have provided their two cents to prevent this microwave fiasco. One user suggests, "Scoot them to the side of the plate so they are not directly in the center of the microwave." Another advises, "Two plates. One on top, one on bottom. Cook. Stop. Flip. Cook." Whether your burrito holds its shape in the microwave or not, there's no denying that it will taste great either way.