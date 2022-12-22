Sunny Anderson's Hilarious Answer To Knowing When A Frozen Burrito Is 'Done'

The microwave is quite possibly one of the most underrated kitchen appliances of the modern era. For starters, preparing a quick snack or reheating leftovers in the microwave takes little to no effort. Frozen burritos — or really any frozen food, for that matter — are convenient and delicious. Microwaves can be found in approximately 90% of American homes, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And as it turns out, even culinary pros enjoy the spicy, savory indulgence every once in a while. Sunny Anderson, for one, recently admitted she's a fan of frozen burritos, even if things go slightly awry during the prep stage.

Many can probably attest to the following: You place a frozen burrito in the microwave and follow the package's instructions to a T. But somehow, even still, the burrito's innards seep out onto the plate, creating a big ol' gooey mess. What gives? Though the grub is still technically edible, the result is definitely a head-scratcher. And if you ask Anderson how to tell when your burrito is good to go, her answer is hilariously relatable.