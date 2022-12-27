Burger King Is Giving Members Free Fries Until June 2023
There's nothing quite like scoring something for free, especially food. Not only does it cost nothing, but somehow it just tastes better. The USDA reported that food prices are sailing: Grocery store purchases are up 12% from last year, and restaurant food purchases have risen by 8.5%.
As prices soar due to inflation, and many people do what they can to cut back on spending, it's the perfect time to bask in the glory of something free. And it's a fact that businesses profit from these giveaways just as much as customers do, according to Feedough.com, because shoppers tend to buy more than they intended when they're getting something at no cost. And when it comes to getting something for free, customers have fewer expectations in general.
There is no shortage of lists of places to get the best freebies and deals. But, per Chew Boom, Burger King recently announced it would woo customers with a free fries deal.
Members can get free fries every week
Burger King members can score freebies until the summer. The burger chain will give away free fries to Royal Perks members until the end of June 2023, according to Chew Boom. This is an extension of the "Free fries with any purchase deal," that Burger King started last spring, CNN Business reported. The offer was supposed to end at the close of 2022.
Originally, Burger King was trying to expand its loyalty program. The restaurant also previously sold 37-cent Whoppers to members when the popular burger turned 64 years old in an attempt to grow that group of customers. Overall, this promotion is meant to draw in more new customers day after day who may have otherwise picked a competing establishment for their dining needs..
To take advantage of this free fries deal, Burger King loyalty program members can get one free order of fries of any size with their purchase one time per week.