Burger King Is Giving Members Free Fries Until June 2023

There's nothing quite like scoring something for free, especially food. Not only does it cost nothing, but somehow it just tastes better. The USDA reported that food prices are sailing: Grocery store purchases are up 12% from last year, and restaurant food purchases have risen by 8.5%.

As prices soar due to inflation, and many people do what they can to cut back on spending, it's the perfect time to bask in the glory of something free. And it's a fact that businesses profit from these giveaways just as much as customers do, according to Feedough.com, because shoppers tend to buy more than they intended when they're getting something at no cost. And when it comes to getting something for free, customers have fewer expectations in general.

There is no shortage of lists of places to get the best freebies and deals. But, per Chew Boom, Burger King recently announced it would woo customers with a free fries deal.