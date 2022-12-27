Del Taco's Fan-Favorite Orange Cream Shake Is Back For A Limited Time

Many of our favorite fast food menu items only being available for a short time is a hard truth that we just have to accept and hope that one day they return. Luckily, some fast food chains listen to their fans and actually do bring back popular menu items, sometimes even permanently. An example is Taco Bell's Mexican pizza, which the chain brought back as a permanent menu item on September 15, 2022 (via Taco Bell) after over 170,000 fans signed a petition for the Mexican pizza to come back.

Popular fast food chain Del Taco is no exception. Del Taco hinted at the return of its beloved Orange Cream Shake as early as December 8, 2022 on its Twitter account, where the chain posted a GIF of an orange spinning in place with the text "Loading ... launches on 12/22." Fans in the comments were extremely excited, and comments ranged from "WE DID IT!!!" and "I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU! HOLY SH*T I LOVE YOU!" TO "I AM NOW DEL TACOS BIGGEST FAN[.] I LOVE DEL TACO." Here's what you need to know about Del Taco's returning orange cream shake.