Halo Top Just Launched An Ice-Cream Inspired Workout Collection
Halo Top will be rewarding free workout-themed swag to people who stick to their New Year's resolutions. Many people choose the start of a new year to set goals and make key changes, but the number of people who follow through is drastically different. According to InsideOut Mastery, of the 38.5% of adults in the United States who set resolutions, 23% don't make it past a week, with only 9% seeing their plans to fruition. The top three most common resolutions are to exercise more, eat healthier, and lose weight.
It might seem ironic to some that an ice cream brand is boasting a workout collection when ice cream isn't really considered a health food. It makes a bit more sense for Halo Top Ice Cream, though, as a pint typically contains 240 calories, 24 grams of protein, and 50% of your daily fiber allotment (via Health). With less sugar than traditional ice cream, it offers peace of mind to gym buddies who have a craving for the sweet treat. If you're a fan of the brand and ready to commit to your resolution, you could end up with some freebies in the coming months (via a press release).
Prizes start at just 7 days
Those who commit to their health resolutions January 1 can track their progress on the Halo Top Goal Getter website for a chance to win free workout gear (via press release). Among the prizes are sweatbands, yoga mats, coolers, kettle bells, and more, and the longer you follow through with your resolution, the better your chance of winning a prize. The top prize is a weeklong wellness retreat provided by the brand. However, not all is lost if you can't hold your end of the deal; thankfully, Halo Top will be giving away free ice cream pints to those who can keep up with their resolutions for at least a week.
Halo Top allows people with dietary restrictions to indulge in ice cream the same as everybody. According to its website, it has dairy-free ice cream varieties such as peanut butter cup and sea salt caramel, and keto flavors like mint chocolate cookie and banana cream pie. Because of this, you won't have to abandon your lifestyle to enjoy a free seven-day pint. Those interested will be able to track their progress up to March 31.