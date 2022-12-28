Halo Top Just Launched An Ice-Cream Inspired Workout Collection

Halo Top will be rewarding free workout-themed swag to people who stick to their New Year's resolutions. Many people choose the start of a new year to set goals and make key changes, but the number of people who follow through is drastically different. According to InsideOut Mastery, of the 38.5% of adults in the United States who set resolutions, 23% don't make it past a week, with only 9% seeing their plans to fruition. The top three most common resolutions are to exercise more, eat healthier, and lose weight.

It might seem ironic to some that an ice cream brand is boasting a workout collection when ice cream isn't really considered a health food. It makes a bit more sense for Halo Top Ice Cream, though, as a pint typically contains 240 calories, 24 grams of protein, and 50% of your daily fiber allotment (via Health). With less sugar than traditional ice cream, it offers peace of mind to gym buddies who have a craving for the sweet treat. If you're a fan of the brand and ready to commit to your resolution, you could end up with some freebies in the coming months (via a press release).