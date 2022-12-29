The Riverboat With A Subway Located On Board

If someone asked you to describe your most exciting dine-in experience at a Subway restaurant in the United States, it would probably be hard to think of one. After all, all Subways are pretty much the same, right? Most are standalone restaurants, or connected to other businesses in a plaza, or part of a mall or airport food court. You order your Subway sandwich, you sit down to eat it, and you leave. Unless there's a really long line, you can be in and out in about 15 minutes.

But it turns out, not all Subways are the same because they weren't all built in a traditional location ... or on land. There's one that was added to a cruise ship — a riverboat, to be more specific. According to RestaurantNews.com, there were 8,000 Subway restaurants in 2011, and the riverboat location was one of them. Today, there are more than 41,000 locations worldwide (via Statista).

Now let's take a closer look at this Subway on a riverboat in Germany, shall we?