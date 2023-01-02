Does Nepotism Exist In The Pop Culture Food World?

Have you ever used a social connection to land a job? Whether you have or haven't, chances are that the person sitting next to you probably has. According to a survey reported by The Guardian, nearly seven out of every 10 young adults between the ages of 16 and 25 bank on their family's connections to land their very first job. Other studies show that about 80% of open positions are filled with the use of social connections, and — more shockingly — only 30% of all job openings are actually posted on freely accessible job boards (via CNBC).

While nepotism is hardly a new concept, its connection with Hollywood is a hot topic that the world simply can't get enough of. Kept alive by savvy TikTokers who like to unearth the genealogy of the latest debutant in their free time, few nepo babies of Hollywood have escaped the sizzling fire of nepotism (via The Face). But that makes one wonder: Is Hollywood the only industry plagued with nepotism?

Per The Takeout, the food industry, for one, is also riddled with nepotism. Several famous chefs that have ruled television screens for years are, in fact, what you'd call nepo babies, and their offspring are rapidly becoming reality show stars with fan followings of their own.