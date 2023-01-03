A New Pistachio Cream Cold Brew Is On Starbucks 2023 Winter Menu
The coffee gods at Starbucks have spoken, and it's officially winter. Known for its seasonal smashes, like the Pink Drink and Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Starbucks rotating selection of flavors is one of the markers by which we measure time as a society.
Tuesday, the massive food and beverage chain dropped its drink lineup for the winter of 2023, and fan favorites are back in new forms. For the holidays, Starbucks brought back classics like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brûlée Latte. For pastries, the coffee giant featured a Chocolate Pistachio Swirl. Now that the festivities are over, it's time for new flavors to warm our souls and our bellies in the winter months.
In 2021, Starbucks debuted the Pistachio latte. It was so successful that they brought it back the next year. This year, it's returned in a brand new form, along with its former iteration and a bakery favorite.
Pistachio flavors dominate Starbucks winter lineup
If you haven't made a trip to Starbucks for the holiday drink options, now's your chance to get a jump on new winter items. Tuesday, the coffee chain announced its 2023 winter menu, per Starbucks. Pistachio flavors are back to warm your belly this year. However, aside from the classic Pistachio latte, Starbucks will also debut the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. This new drink features Starbucks Cold Brew with vanilla syrup and is topped off with a pistachio-flavored foam and browned butter sprinkles. Food Network reported that Starbucks is trying to serve customers who prefer cold coffee all year.
If the Pistachio Latte is your drink of choice, you can order it iced, hot, or blended in a frappuccino. And, the chain will stock pastry cases with the Red Velvet Loaf. This sweet bread combines vanilla and red velvet cake flavors beneath white chocolate icing.
For your home brewing needs, Starbucks will feature its Tribute Blend of beans, Reserve Coffees, and sipping merchandise.