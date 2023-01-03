A New Pistachio Cream Cold Brew Is On Starbucks 2023 Winter Menu

The coffee gods at Starbucks have spoken, and it's officially winter. Known for its seasonal smashes, like the Pink Drink and Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Starbucks rotating selection of flavors is one of the markers by which we measure time as a society.

Tuesday, the massive food and beverage chain dropped its drink lineup for the winter of 2023, and fan favorites are back in new forms. For the holidays, Starbucks brought back classics like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brûlée Latte. For pastries, the coffee giant featured a Chocolate Pistachio Swirl. Now that the festivities are over, it's time for new flavors to warm our souls and our bellies in the winter months.

In 2021, Starbucks debuted the Pistachio latte. It was so successful that they brought it back the next year. This year, it's returned in a brand new form, along with its former iteration and a bakery favorite.