How Starbucks Is Trying To 'Reinvent' Itself

Starbucks is overdue for an update. While it's still the world's largest coffee chain, the company's shares were down 35% through the first half of 2022 and are currently off more than 20% year to date, which has taken a toll on its overall market value (per CNBC). It would be easy to place the blame on new leadership, but former chairman and CEO Howard Schultz (who's now serving as the brand's interim CEO) has until April before he hands over the throne to Laxman Narasimhan (per Wall Street Journal). Instead, Schultz and other Starbucks overseers have presented a plan for damage control on issues that have been building at the chain since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those issues include the chain's response to its workers' nationwide union drive, which has included firings and being sued, the denial of benefits for pro-union workers, and other alleged union-busting tactics (per Vice). Starbucks may not be bending to store-wide representation under Workers United, but they may be willing to address some offshoot matters that could appease workers. At a September 13 "Investor Day" in Seattle, the company announced a "reinvention" strategy that aims to address backlash over this controversy, as well as a spate of other issues that need attention.