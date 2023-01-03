The Shocking Videos That Shut Down A Restaurant An Indianapolis

Think you've seen some bad food hygiene? While it's still a good idea to brush up on how to avoid food poisoning, they're probably nothing compared to one Indiana restaurant that's recently gained fame for all the wrong reasons. And the claims of unsanitary conditions are not just hurting its own business; the restaurant is a knock-off of the popular Indianapolis local chain Jordan's (per WRTV). The restaurant in question is officially registered as an SDN Market Inc., but the voicemail and sign say Jordan's Fish and Chicken. Additionally, according to WTHR, the location is registered with the Indiana Secretary of State as Jordan's Fish and Chiken Corporation, missing the "c" in "chicken." A representative for the original Jordan's Fish and Chicken told WRTV that the chain has only two locations, and this is not one of them, but as they are not a corporation, there's nothing they can do about imitators.

So what was so bad that the real Jordan's Fish and Chicken felt the need to make a statement publicly distancing themselves from their imitators?