We Already Know The Aldi Products Being Released On Valentine's Day
Almost as soon as Christmas comes to an end, store aisles come alive with Valentine's Day treats. While 32% of people give flowers, 29% of loved ones go to nice dinners, but for 44% of celebrators, candy is the way to go on February 14, per Statista. In 2022, the most popular Valentine's Day candy in the United States was conversation hearts at 10.9%, followed closely by heart-shaped candy boxes at 9.8% (via Candy Store). Remarkably, manufacturers spend 11 out of 12 months of the year to ensure enough candy is available for the six weeks leading up to Valentine's Day. In the week itself, 58 million pounds of chocolate are purchased.
And after all the candy is readied for the February 14 holiday, it's sent to stores where the majority of it will be purchased. Per Shopkick, 87% of individuals said they would buy Valentine's candy in stores last year as opposed to online. Obviously, this is something Aldi might be aware of since it's already gearing up for this season's candy sales. And we are here to spill the beans.
Variety is the focus
According to Shopkick, grocery stores such as Aldi should make sure they're well prepared for the six weeks leading up to Valentine's Day. "Consumers fully plan to celebrate Valentine's Day this year and are shopping in-store to find the right gifts for their loved ones," she said. "For the next couple of weeks leading up to the holiday, retailers should be prepared for foot traffic, and offer a pleasant and safe in-store experience."
Aldi seems to be ready, as it has already announced to Brand Eating its 2023 Valentine's Day treat lineup. In the chocolate field is Choceur Valentine's Mini Chocolate at $2.40 and Turin Fireball Flavored Chocolates at $6.99 as well as the Choceur Chocolate Big Box at $9.99. Additional chocolate findings include the Russell Stover Red Heart for $9.98 and a smaller variety for $1.24. It also has you covered on truffles, with the Specially Selected Belgian Cocoa Dusted Truffles priced at $3.49 and Specially Selected Chocolate Truffle Hearts at $3.99. If you're into other types of candy, the store will sale Betty Crocker Valentine's Fruit Roll Ups for $5.98 and Lik-m-aid Fun Dip Valentine for $3.68. Baked goods on the list include Red Velvet & Cinnamon Coffee Cake Bites for $4.39, Valentine's Brownies for $4.39, wo-bite Valentine's Day Mini Cupcakes for $3.89, and Lofthouse Valentine Frosted Sugar Cookies for $3.95. This entire list of Valentine's Day items will be available by mid-January.