We Already Know The Aldi Products Being Released On Valentine's Day

Almost as soon as Christmas comes to an end, store aisles come alive with Valentine's Day treats. While 32% of people give flowers, 29% of loved ones go to nice dinners, but for 44% of celebrators, candy is the way to go on February 14, per Statista. In 2022, the most popular Valentine's Day candy in the United States was conversation hearts at 10.9%, followed closely by heart-shaped candy boxes at 9.8% (via Candy Store). Remarkably, manufacturers spend 11 out of 12 months of the year to ensure enough candy is available for the six weeks leading up to Valentine's Day. In the week itself, 58 million pounds of chocolate are purchased.

And after all the candy is readied for the February 14 holiday, it's sent to stores where the majority of it will be purchased. Per Shopkick, 87% of individuals said they would buy Valentine's candy in stores last year as opposed to online. Obviously, this is something Aldi might be aware of since it's already gearing up for this season's candy sales. And we are here to spill the beans.