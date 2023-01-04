Trader Joe's Insiders Finally Explained Why There's No Rewards Program

After one TikToker chronicled her purchase of a whole week's worth of groceries at the popular grocery chain, TikTok was flabbergasted at how far $50 will get you at Trader Joe's. So how does the store keep prices so low? Instead of offering tons of different brands like most grocery stores do, Trader Joe's follows a similar model to what you'll find at the popular grocery store Aldi. Almost all Trader Joe's products are sold under the Trader Joe's label, which allows the buyers to negotiate for the best price and bypasses added expenses like advertising. TJ's passes those savings on to consumers. According to Business Model Analyst, over 80% of Trader Joe's products come from its own house brands.

The company is also highly selective about what it sells. The average Trader Joe's carries only 4,000 items, while most grocery stores carry a mind-boggling 30,000. Each one of those products is rigorously scrutinized and tested before being put on the floor. The store is careful not to let items outstay their welcome, and brings in new items every week (per Eat This, Not That). In addition to all this, there's one other way Trader Joe's holds prices down and it may surprise you — their loyalty program, or lack thereof.