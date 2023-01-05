Doritos Drops Next Level Sweet & Tangy BBQ Flavor

Doritos products are known for always packing a punch, and the brand's newest release is no exception. Since the original Doritos corn chip was officially released in 1966, many variations of the popular snack have rolled out, including Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch and Poppin' Jalapeno flavors.

But certain Doritos fans gravitate toward items that strike a balance between sweet and spicy — as evident from the brand's successful Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos flavor. A handful of fans rave about this particular product on the brand's website, with one reviewer stating that it is, "the tastiest bangingest sweet salty woods euphoria." But this chip isn't everyone's cup of tea. One user described the chip's taste as, "concentrated soy sauce," and would not recommend the flavor.

Luckily, another sweet, tangy, and slightly spicy chip is making its way into stores, with its own unique twist that will differentiate it from the Spicy Sweet Chili variation.