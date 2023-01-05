Peeps Just Announced Dr Pepper Flavored Chicks For Easter 2023
It's a whole new year, which means Valentine's Day and Easter food products are already rolling in — and what says Easter more than Peeps? According to Vox, the beloved springtime treat has been around since 1953, with the yellow color being the most popular. When the snack first launched, it took 27 hours to make just one Peeps marshmallow chick by hand. Now that is some serious commitment to the Peeps cause.
For Easter 2023, soda lovers can rejoice as Peeps has announced Dr Pepper-flavored chicks will be making their way to shelves. Peeps describes this new offering as "delicious," and "one-of-a-kind," with the refreshing blend of Dr Pepper's 23 flavors. Fansided reports that this deep red colored treat will be available exclusively at Walmart. In 2022, 91% of Americans shared some type of confectionery over the Easter season, so this is the perfect time for Peeps to take some initiative (via Candy & Snack Today).
A Peeps Kettle Corn flavor is also coming
Along with Peeps' Dr Pepper-flavored product, the company has also launched a Kettle Corn flavor ahead of the Easter holiday. According to Fansided, this salty and sweet treat will only be available to buy at Kroger. It's not off base for the company to come up with unexpected marshmallow products. The untold truth about Peeps is that the company is often releasing new and interesting limited edition flavors, such as Peeps Hot Tamales and Froot-Loops inspired popsicles of lined chicks.
In addition to appeasing popcorn and soda fanatics, the super fruity Mike and Ike Pop — a stack of lemon, lime, orange, and strawberry chicks — is joining the Easter line-up, and some fan favorites like the Peeps Milk Chocolate Delights Marshmallow Chicks — an original Peeps chick dipped in decadent milk chocolate — are making a return. We are a bit skeptical about any marshmallows that taste like fruit or a popular beverage, but hey, there's a first for everything.