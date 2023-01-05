Peeps Just Announced Dr Pepper Flavored Chicks For Easter 2023

It's a whole new year, which means Valentine's Day and Easter food products are already rolling in — and what says Easter more than Peeps? According to Vox, the beloved springtime treat has been around since 1953, with the yellow color being the most popular. When the snack first launched, it took 27 hours to make just one Peeps marshmallow chick by hand. Now that is some serious commitment to the Peeps cause.

For Easter 2023, soda lovers can rejoice as Peeps has announced Dr Pepper-flavored chicks will be making their way to shelves. Peeps describes this new offering as "delicious," and "one-of-a-kind," with the refreshing blend of Dr Pepper's 23 flavors. Fansided reports that this deep red colored treat will be available exclusively at Walmart. In 2022, 91% of Americans shared some type of confectionery over the Easter season, so this is the perfect time for Peeps to take some initiative (via Candy & Snack Today).