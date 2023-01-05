Target And Tabitha Brown Unite For Head-Turning Vegan Grocery Lineup

Tabitha Brown has her pulse on what vegans want, and vegans want Target products. The third release of Tabitha Brown for Target Vegan Food and Kitchen Collection will include cookware, table decor, storage containers, and grocery items (via Vegconomist). "With this collection, I intentionally want to spread joy in the kitchen through food and color," Brown, or Tab, as her fans know her, tells Essence. The collection is all about making vegan products accessible and joyful to make. In photos for the line, she smiles over vibrantly patterned and colored pans, plates, and tablecloths as she samples some of the many ready-made and easy-to-cook vegan offerings.

Tabitha Brown's journey to veganism began as she tried to soothe the chronic pain, headaches, depression, and anxiety she had been experiencing with a 30-day vegan challenge, notes Veg News. Within 10 days, her symptoms started to subside, and she decided to make the switch permanent.

However, even years after her transition to veganism, Brown acknowledges that moving to a more plant-based lifestyle is something that anyone can benefit from but that everyone is on their own journey — even her own family members. "I never once told them, 'You need to eat this way.' I just said, 'This is what I'm doing. And this is how it helped me,'" Brown told Mashed in 2021. Her new collection with Target reflects that sentiment.