Noma Is Officially Closing For Good

The best restaurant in the world is closing. Noma, deemed number one for many years on the World's 50 Best restaurants list, will be shutting its doors at the end of 2024. The creator of Noma, René Redzepi, informed The New York Times that the restaurant's regular service will cease to exist in the next two years after serving high-paying customers for over two decades.

Located in Copenhagen, Denmark, Noma is most famous for its new Nordic cuisine and unexpected ingredients that focus on three different menu themes throughout the year (seafood in the spring, vegetables in the summer, and game and forest foods in the winter). "Our origin is rooted in an exploration of the natural world, which began with a simple desire to rediscover wild local ingredients by foraging and to follow the seasons," the restaurant's website explains. Chef Redzepi earned three Michelin stars as Noma became a crown jewel of the fine dining scene. This begs the question, if the world's best restaurant is officially closing, what's next for Redzepi?