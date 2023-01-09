Andrew Zimmern Thinks The Menu Highlights The 'Insanity Of Our Food World'

The comedy-horror film, "The Menu," has piqued the interest of anyone in the know, including celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern. The movie, which is streaming on HBO Max, was released on November 18, 2022, and has taken in $74,673,535 worldwide, with $9,004,957 during its domestic opening (per Box Office Mojo). Considered more disturbing than scary, "The Menu" tells the story of a couple who travels to a private island to dine in an exclusive restaurant spearheaded by celebrity Chef Julian Slowik (via Creepy Catalog).

According to SF Gate, San Francisco Chef Dominique Crenn was a consultant for the film, and she felt that the movie highlighted the poor mental health of workers in the restaurant industry. "In my industry, there is suicide and drinking and drugs, you know. We are so much in pain, and we don't need other peoples' pain to throw in there," Crenn said. She also felt that Slowik wasn't an antagonist, but rather a chef who was pushed to his breaking point due to these factors. Chef Andrew Zimmern felt similar; according to a tweet, he felt the movie hit close to home.