The McDonald's Blueberry & Creme Pie Is Making A Limited Return
Although the McDonald's dessert menu typically only offers one kind of pie – the famous hot apple pie – the chain's pie repertoire is actually quite extensive. In fact, according to QSR Magazine, McDonald's has served up more than 40 different kinds of pie, from classic American flavors like pumpkin and cherry to international flavors like red bean and taro.
Needless to say, none of these other pie flavors stick around on American menus for long, probably to keep everything streamlined. However, McDonald's likes to surprise us with a new flavor or an old favorite from time to time. The vanilla custard-filled McDonald's Holiday Pie, for instance, makes its way to menus during the holiday season, while the strawberry and crème pie sometimes comes back in the spring.
But we aren't here to talk about those other pies. We're here to talk about the McDonald's blueberry and crème pie, another seasonal delight that's returning to menus for a short period of time.
Everything you need to know about the return of the McDonald's blueberry pie
If you're a fan of the McDonald's Blueberry & Crème pie, you're in luck. The chain is once again bringing out this fun flavor, after a hiatus from 2017 to 2022 (via CNN). According to Brand Eating, the pie is already available at select locations, but only for a limited time. A single pie costs around $1.29, or you can get two pies for around $2.19. Per the McDonald's website, the Blueberry & Crème pie contains layers of blueberries and "vanilla flavored crème." Each pie is about 260 calories and has 14 grams of sugar.
Thankfully, Facebook users were able to offer a little more information. One person commented that the blueberry pies "taste very similar to a blueberry Pop-Tart," which is a helpful review if you're skeptical of trying new foods. Others, who said they work at McDonald's, said their locations are selling the pies through the end of January. Either way, the internet seems to be loving the Blueberry & Crème pie, so we might have to try one.