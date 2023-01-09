The McDonald's Blueberry & Creme Pie Is Making A Limited Return

Although the McDonald's dessert menu typically only offers one kind of pie – the famous hot apple pie – the chain's pie repertoire is actually quite extensive. In fact, according to QSR Magazine, McDonald's has served up more than 40 different kinds of pie, from classic American flavors like pumpkin and cherry to international flavors like red bean and taro.

Needless to say, none of these other pie flavors stick around on American menus for long, probably to keep everything streamlined. However, McDonald's likes to surprise us with a new flavor or an old favorite from time to time. The vanilla custard-filled McDonald's Holiday Pie, for instance, makes its way to menus during the holiday season, while the strawberry and crème pie sometimes comes back in the spring.

But we aren't here to talk about those other pies. We're here to talk about the McDonald's blueberry and crème pie, another seasonal delight that's returning to menus for a short period of time.