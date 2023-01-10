Molson Coors Just Dropped Zero-Proof Cocktails

Experts say 2023 is the year for mocktails, especially with Dry January is upon us. According to a poll by Morning Consult, last year saw about every 1 in 5 adults participate in the annual January trend. That's 13% higher than in 2021, while the Dry January initiative has a high retention rate of 77%. This means that almost three quarters of everyone who said goodbye to alcohol to start 2022, will likely do this same in 2023.

A mocktail boom is also expected after nonalcoholic beverages saw a 19% increase in revenue, according to a January 2022 report from Nielsen IQ. With celebrity brands like Katy Perry's nonalcoholic aperitif and Blake Lively's fizzy mixers, it's becoming easier to welcome low-calorie and alcohol-free drinks.

Now, iconic beverage company, Molson Coors, has taken initiative with its first-ever zero-proof cocktails. In a press release sent to Mashed, the brand's new Roxie line of drinks features a play on craft cocktails, without that pesky booze.