Katy Perry Created This Nonalcoholic Aperitif

It's official: Just saying no to booze — whether it be for a single occasion, an entire month in observation of Dry January, or a lifetime in a complete commitment to sobriety — is now the height of fashion, at least, according to some celebrities. For decades, a glamorous lifestyle has been synonymous with cocktails and Champagne, but it's hard to sparkle when you're sloshed. Just ask Blake Lively, a non-drinker whose Betty Buzz line of mixers don't need to be mixed with anything to be delicious, or Luann de Lesseps, a real housewife whose journey to sobriety led her to create a line of alcohol-free rosé.

The latest celebrity to come out with a booze-less boutique beverage is singer Katy Perry. While Perry may not totally abstaining from drinking at this point — she appeared at a recent Las Vegas show in a bra made from beer cans that filled her stein as she performed (via WION) — she does seem to appreciate having a non-alcoholic option for times when she prefers not to imbibe. Per a press release shared with Mashed, Perry said that she had wanted to find "a delicious and bubbly ready-to-sip beverage that didn't get in the way of early mornings and long nights." She partnered with botanic beverage producer AMASS to create De Soi, a line of social tonics that get their buzz from adaptogens instead of alcohol.