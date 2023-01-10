Tom Hanks Possibly Just Gave Us The Best New Cocktail Of 2023

In the last few months, cocktail enthusiasts everywhere rushed out to try the latest trending drink that "House Of The Dragon" actor Emma D'Arcy shared on TikTok as their favorite: The negroni sbagliato, a once little-known variation on a classic negroni made with a splash of fizzy prosecco. Now that the sbagliato fervor has died down, aspiring mixologists are thirsty for a trendy spirit to kick off 2023 — and actor Tom Hanks may have just handed it to us.

On a recent visit to "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," Hanks shared the story behind his cocktail creation (via YouTube). While out with his family during the holidays at the Madison Avenue jazz restaurant Café Carlyle, a bottle of champagne was opened for the group. Telling Colbert that because, "despite a couple of evenings I've had with you ... I'm not a big drinker," Hanks was sipping on his usual club drink, a Diet Coke. But as the bubbly was poured and handed around, he acquiesced and accepted some champagne — poured straight into his soda.

Hanks' family thought he was being ridiculous (and depending on the price of that champagne, perhaps rightly so). However, the move turned out to be an act of pure genius because as he told Colbert, "Stephen, it was delicious."