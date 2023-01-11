In-N-Out Is Finally Gracing The East With Its Presence

As the most popular fast food chain in California, In-N-Out has long been a mere treat for easterners who can only enjoy its food while on vacation out west. Even with this geographic exclusivity, the burger brand takes in about $4.5 million a year according to a 2018 Forbes article, which is nearly double what McDonald's was making at the time.

The restaurant has expanded as far as Texas, though until now, president Lynsi Snyder felt no need to travel any further toward the east coast. "I like that we're sought after when someone's coming into town. I like that we're unique. That we're not on every corner. You put us in every state and it takes away some of its luster," she told Forbes. Per Insider, the company has always situated its stores no further than 300 miles from its facilities, ensuring the meat is always high quality and never frozen. However, some changes are now being made that could open a passageway for the chain's expansion into the east.