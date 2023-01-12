Jack Harlow And A Doritos Love Triangle Are Brewing For A Super Bowl Ad

Doritos finally revealed who the star of its much-anticipated Super Bowl ad is, after teasing a secret celebrity online. Jack Harlow, who quickly rose through the music ranks in 2020, was spotted in the teaser trailer for the snacks new commercial. Last year, Frito Lay combined Doritos and Cheetos into a music-centric advertisement featuring animated forest animals. What's the most important part of the 2022 advertisement, you ask? Well, the Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos, of course.

The brand is certainly known for its Super Bowl spotlight — we would say as much as Budweiser's or Coca-Cola's infamous commercial drops. This year, the brand opted for something a little more realistic (we think), and that's a love triangle with Harlow and Doritos. The clip, shared exclusively by People, showcases crazed fans and paparazzi swarming Harlow's car with a bag of Doritos in hand. According to Bloomberg, one 30-second Super Bowl commercial sold for $7 million each in 2022, so we don't even want to think about how much money Frito-Lay dropped on this ad.