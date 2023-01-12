Ben Affleck Was Seen Serving At A Dunkin' Drive-Thru
Ben Affleck is in a long-term relationship, and it's clear that he's fully committed. Affleck and his love go way back — they've had a strong connection since the beginning of Affleck's career. Anyone who's been paying attention knows they were meant for each other; nothing has broken their bond, they've weathered the highs and lows of the Hollywood star's career, and have kept the flame burning. Despite occasional breaks, the two are pretty much inseparable (via People). We're not talking about his old flame but new wife J. Lo; that's old news. This is a grew-up-together, first-thing-you-think of in the morning, can't-live-without-it kind of relationship.
That's right, we're talking about coffee (what else?). Affleck loves his coffee, specifically, his Dunkin', as historical photographs can attest (via People). He's a big fan of his signature Massachusetts-based brew. But recent footage of the Boston native makes it clear that he's not just carrying the brand's cup. He's taking things to a whole new level. Affleck has actually been seen wearing a Dunkin' uniform, and was even serving coffee to customers at a drive-thru (per TMZ).
Headed for the Superbowl?
A number of sources spotted Ben Affleck at a Dunkin' in Medford, Massachusetts recently (via Hollywood Pipeline and Daily Mail), nattily dressed in their employees' signature black T-shirt and headset. Apparently, he really was serving customers, not just acting like it (though reports suggest he did add some free items to people's orders), and kept steady banter going throughout his brief shift. One of his customers was none other than Jennifer Lopez herself, who brought the couple's white SUV over to his window to pick up her white paper bag of goodies (per TMZ).
Folks are speculating that this is a part of a long-awaited collaboration between Affleck and Dunkin', and may be part of a new ad that will run during the Super Bowl (per Entertainment Weekly). Given the timing, it seems like a natural conclusion. Perhaps memories of J. Lo's famous performance at 2020's Super Bowl halftime show have spurred a little friendly rivalry between husband and wife, and Affleck is hoping to make a lasting impression of his own on football fans — just without the sequins. Looks like we'll know on February 12.