Ben Affleck Was Seen Serving At A Dunkin' Drive-Thru

Ben Affleck is in a long-term relationship, and it's clear that he's fully committed. Affleck and his love go way back — they've had a strong connection since the beginning of Affleck's career. Anyone who's been paying attention knows they were meant for each other; nothing has broken their bond, they've weathered the highs and lows of the Hollywood star's career, and have kept the flame burning. Despite occasional breaks, the two are pretty much inseparable (via People). We're not talking about his old flame but new wife J. Lo; that's old news. This is a grew-up-together, first-thing-you-think of in the morning, can't-live-without-it kind of relationship.

That's right, we're talking about coffee (what else?). Affleck loves his coffee, specifically, his Dunkin', as historical photographs can attest (via People). He's a big fan of his signature Massachusetts-based brew. But recent footage of the Boston native makes it clear that he's not just carrying the brand's cup. He's taking things to a whole new level. Affleck has actually been seen wearing a Dunkin' uniform, and was even serving coffee to customers at a drive-thru (per TMZ).