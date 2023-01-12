Qdoba Trolls Chipotle By Allowing Customers To Order Viral Quesadilla

Ever since TikTok trends became a thing, they've caused issues for workers at places like Starbucks, where orders are backed up due to demands for elaborate drinks, or at Chipotle, where disgruntled workers have taken to Reddit to complain about trends. However, according to Forbes, Chipotle was one of the first major fast-food chains to embrace the social media platform. At the time, CEO Chris Brandt said, "Almost half of our customer base is Gen Z or millennials, so social media is a fact of life." Using TikTok as a marketing tool with trends like the lid-flip challenge or the guacamole dance is one thing, but when the trend starts to affect the sanity of workers, it's lost its appeal.

One food hack, known as the cheesesteak quesadilla, went viral last December, but the customization was causing problems for Chipotle's staff. According to one Redditor, their machines don't allow all the required ingredients to fit (per Today), so signs soon went up in Chipotle stores to inform customers that they were unable to order the item. However, it became so popular that Chipotle corporate decided it was time to capitalize on the trend, and it informed staff last week that it was making the item part of the menu.