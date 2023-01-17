Chex Mix Is Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Bagel Chips With Sir Mix-A-Lot Collab

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chex party mix is an iconic snack that defined American festivities in the second half of the twentieth century (per New England Today). This classic first formally appeared in 1952, with the advent of Rice Chex. In classic mid-century style, the recipe appeared on the back of the box and was designed to sell the product, requiring both Rice Chex and Wheat Chex to complete the otherwise simple recipe. You can still party like it's 1952 with a traditional Chex party mix recipe, a little butter, garlic or onion powder, surprise ingredient Worcestershire sauce to give it that signature umami taste we all love so much, and a little time in the oven on a low temperature.

Wheat Chex, which predates Rice Chex by some twenty years, originally had the appetizing name Shredded Ralston. The name change didn't come about until 1950. Once Corn Chex entered the market in 1958, the recipe naturally expanded to include them as well. As for the kind that comes in a bag, the kind many of us are now more familiar with, that didn't become available until 1985, proving the enduring popularity of the snack. And now nearly 40 years after the advent of the packaged variety and a full 70+ years after its invention, Chex Mix is announcing a change to their formula. Don't worry, it's the good kind.