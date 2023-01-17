The Popeyes Meme Kid, Dieunerst Collin, Is Signing A Deal With The Fast Food Chain

If you use social media correctly, it can do wonders for your image and even for your future career. In some cases, a meme can turn a child into a star, such as Zoë Roth, better known to her online fans as Disaster Girl (via The New York Times). If you can't remember who she is, picture a young girl staring mischievously into the camera as a house burns down in the background. In 2021, at 21 years old, she sold the meme for $500,000 to pay off her student loans. Joining the list of internet-famous youngsters is Dieunerst Collin. Known for his side-eyeing Popeyes meme as a kid, he grew up, played his cards right,& and is reaping some benefits of viral stardom.

As Know Your Meme explains, Dieunerst Collin was memed in gif and photo form after a video called "Terio at Popeyes" was posted online on the since-defunct Vine app. Collin got the nickname Terio after an elderly man in the video said the child resembled a former Viner with that name. In the clip, Collin stands with a cup in hand and glances with wide eyes at the camera. This video was posted 10 years ago, and the Popeyes meme still has enough popularity for him to capitalize.