Taco Bell's Chicken Wings Are Making A Return In Time For Super Bowl LVII

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, so they say, and that certainly seems to have been the case with Taco Bell's crispy chicken wings. While chicken wings might not be the first thing you think when you think of the world's most famous burrito purveyors, they really are selling wings now, at least for a limited time. After they disappeared from menus last winter, fans have been craving the return of these bright orange wings and they're finally getting what they wish for, albeit for a limited time.

The wings, originally set to launch into Taco Bells on January 19, have had their release postponed to a later date, reportedly January 26 (per The Fast Food Post and Thrillist). The crispy chicken wings consist of five pieces of bone-in chicken fried to a crisp and doused in Mexican queso seasoning, all served up with a spicy ranch dipping sauce (via The Fast Food Post). According to Pitco, the demand for chicken wings is at an all-time high, making it the perfect time for Taco Bell to bring back the beloved finger food.

While they may not be the young hot generation anymore, they still make up some 80 million consumers — millennials love chicken wings. According to Millennial Marketing, chicken wings may just be the ultimate millennial food, even more than an avocado toast recipe. They're shareable and participatory, apparently, two things millennials love in an experience.