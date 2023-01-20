Gas Station Fireball Is Facing A Major Lawsuit For Not Actually Being Whiskey

Fireball is taking the heat once again. The cinnamon-ey sweet liquor may be seemingly everywhere now, but it's actually been around for decades. The now-popular brand didn't always have quite the same name — in the 1980s, it was part of the Dr. McGillicuddy stable of flavored schnapps, sold as Dr. McGillicuddy's Fireball Whisky (via Bloomberg). In 2007, fusty old Dr. McGillicuddy's Fireball Whisky got rebranded, repackaged, and renamed (but with the same formula) as Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and the Sazerac Company, the brand's current owner, went looking for a new market to match the zesty drink's new image.

Ever wondered why you hear about Fireball in country songs, such as Florida Georgia Line's "Round Here"? As Bloomberg reports, country music epicenter Nashville was the revamped brand's first target market. Fireball marketing whiz Richard Pomes soon switched strategies to focus on colleges and the brand really took off. But the best-selling brand came under fire in 2014 when it was pulled from shelves in Europe for containing an ingredient found in antifreeze (per CBS News). Now Fireball is back in the hot seat again, this time in the U.S.