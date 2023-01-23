38% Of Customers Think Spaghetti Is The Worst Item At Jollibee - Mashed Survey

If you're not familiar with Jollibee, this doesn't come as much of a surprise. Outside of California, this Filipino fast-food chain only has a handful of locations in 12 other states. If you do know Jollibee, though, you're probably aware that what sets it apart from their American-born competitors is a menu that features options not typically found at other fast food chains such as burger steaks with rice, a Filipino rice dish known as palabok, and pies flavored with a mango/peach combo.

Should you have the chance to eat at a Jollibee anytime soon, which menu items should you order, and, more to the point, which ones are best avoided? Mashed conducted a survey to find out, what people thought, was the worst food at Jollibee. The choice was between Jollibee's burgers, burger steaks, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, fried chicken, and spaghetti. Which of these, we asked our readers, was the worst thing on Jollibee's menu? The clear winner was an item which has two strikes against it. For one thing, it's not something typically found on American fast food menus. For another, the way it's prepared at Jollibee is, again, something that's not really familiar to an American audience.