Frank's RedHot Teams Up With Fortnite For Food-Centric Game

You may be known to douse every meal you eat in hot sauce, but have you ever noticed the condiment in your bank account? This very reality became possible when Frank's RedHot Sauce arrived on the non-fungible token scene last year, according to Entrepreneur. Before the Super Bowl, the brand created Bonecoin — "its first-ever 'edible NFT,'" a form of cryptocurrency — as a tribute to buffalo chicken wings and the enjoyment they provide during football season. To participate, people could submit photos of their chicken wing bones online to earn Bonecoin.

Believe it or not, food NFTs are a normal part of modern-day food and beverage advertising, which has restaurants and other brands trying to capture digital audiences by ramping up their experiential marketing. That's why many restaurants are opening locations in the metaverse, using games like Fornite, as well as platforms such as Roblox, to attract customers to order food, sign up for loyalty programs, and more. Now, Frank's RedHot is once again entering the metaverse — this time setting its sights on Fortnite gamers.