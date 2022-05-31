Here's Why Restaurants Are Opening Locations In The Metaverse

Chances are, you belong to a loyalty program — or several. Bond's 2019 Loyalty Report surveyed over 55,000 people and found that, on average, consumers belonged to 14.8 loyalty programs, but were only active in 6.7 of them. Sixty-six percent of those surveyed also agreed with the statement, "I modify my Brand spend to maximize Loyalty benefits." Naturally, fast food chains want customers to be active in their loyalty programs and increase their brand spending, and the metaverse might just help with that.

QSR Magazine points out that gaming has been a major focus of the metaverse, including the development of use-cases for games like Fortnite and Minecraft. The publication explains how "gamification" could be leveraged for loyalty programs as well as discounts in a way that McDonald's beloved Monopoly program has been used in the past. Seemingly ahead of the game, Chipotle opened a virtual location last Halloween on Roblox that included a spooky, virtual maze and a chance for players to get their hands on free non-spooky, non-virtual burritos (via the Chipotle website). Other metaverse possibilities for restaurants that QSR examined included virtual play areas to lure children to their locations in the same way the brick-and-mortar play areas have traditionally done, exclusive content like concerts and sponsored events, and, perhaps most obviously, one more way to order food!