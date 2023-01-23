Wendy's Is Bringing Back The Vanilla Frosty After A Brief Hiatus

Last summer Wendy's made the controversial decision to take Frostys off their menu — vanilla Frostys, that is. Fans of the cool treat, a milkshake-soft serve ice cream hybrid, learned in June of 2022 that the chain would offer a new strawberry-flavored Frosty for the summer. And since, as The Street explains the machines can serve only two flavor options, so the strawberry rollout alongside the classic chocolate meant that vanilla Frostys were sacrificed.

Vanilla Frosty fans responded furiously on social media to criticize the cancellation, with posts riddled with expletives and even threats. One Twitter user wrote, "Wendy's, you have 24 hours to bring back the vanilla frosty OR ELSE." Though vanilla Frostys were supposed to return at the end of the summer, Wendy's pivoted, deciding instead to replace strawberry with yet another seasonal flavor: a holiday-themed peppermint Frosty.

Now in the new year, there's finally some good news. The vanilla Frosty has returned to Wendy's. It's back side-by-side with the original chocolate Frosty where fans hope it will stay.