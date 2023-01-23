Red Lobster Brings Back Lobsterfest And 2 New Dishes For A Limited Time

Throughout the year, Red Lobster holds celebrations honoring various seafood through special offers. Among the most popular is Endless Shrimp, which takes place in the late summer-slash-early fall. The last time the promotion was held, it included a new parmesan-bacon shrimp scampi dish as well as Argentine red shrimp and shrimp linguini Alfredo, among other items. For those who aren't tuned in to the experience of Endless Shrimp, it's exactly as it sounds. Patrons start with two choices of shrimp, and as they go, a new dish can be requested.

Crabfest has also been a tradition. However, the last reported instance we could find was held in 2019. According to FSR Magazine, Crabfest took place in the summer and featured numerous dishes with crab as their centerpiece. In 2019, the restaurant served up three varieties: Bairdi, Southern, and Golden King crab. It's unclear if the company has halted the celebration, but that wouldn't be surprising considering that in 2020, Red Lobster had to contend with COVID-related shutdowns and plummeting customer traffic (via Daily Journal). Crab shortages also caused prices to soar, per NPR.

However, one promotion that continued in 2020, 2021, and last year was Lobsterfest. It's now time for the brand's flagship shellfish to take the spotlight again, as Lobsterfest has just made its return with some new offerings.