Insomnia Cookies Just Dropped Its Valentine's Day Line

In a press release, Insomnia Cookies announced their Valentine's Day line-up, and with a couple of exceptions, they're mostly offering up a lot of red velvet options. For those not in the know, modern red velvet cake is only slightly different than a regular chocolate cake, but with a signature red hue. In the "olden" days (the 1970s), buttermilk and vinegar were all that was needed to highlight the red color of cocoa powder, according to Smithsonian Magazine. But these days most bakers rely on a helpful dose of modern red food coloring to add that rouge hint to chocolate goods, due to Dutch cocoa and darker cocoa powders being used.

Beginning on January 24th, Insomnia Cookies will be serving up sweets like the Red Velvet Classic (a red velvet cookie filled with chunks of cream cheese icing), Vegan Red Velvet Cookies N' Cream Classic (a vegan red velvet cookie filled with sandwich cookie pieces, vanilla chips, and chocolate chips), and even a heart-shaped Red Velvet Cookie Cake. What if you're one of the people who think that red velvet is overrated (via Reddit)?

Fear not — the chain is offering up a Chocolate Covered Strawberry cookie, a Deluxe Filled Lava Cake cookie, and Triple Chocolate Chunk cookies too. If these options are any bit as good as the seasonal state fair-inspired collection we tried over the summer, fans of Insomnia can look forward to "some seriously satisfying treats" this Valentine's Day.