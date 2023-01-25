The FDA Wants To Lower Lead Levels In Baby Food

You're probably aware that lead is a dangerous heavy metal. You may well already know that it can be found in water pipes and in paint from before 1978 (per CDC). But sources of lead exposure extend much further than chipping old paint. It can also be terrifyingly found in toys and jewelry as well as in candies with lead warnings from their flavorings or leached in from the ink on their wrappers or even in traditional remedies intended to heal; lead's been found in remedies for everything from infertility to colic (via CDC). The dangerous heavy metal also shows up in cosmetics, with kohl, an eye product used throughout the Middle East and in parts of Africa, testing high for lead, and sindoor, a product used by married Hindu and some married Sikh women and worn along the part or hairline, containing up to 87% lead.

Another terrifying source of lead exposure, one you're probably not familiar with, is food. According to NPR, the heavy metal is absorbed by plants and therefore impossible to remove completely. However, according to the University of Washington, with the exception of root vegetables, even foods grown in lead-contaminated soil are safe to eat as the amount of lead taken on is small. But this might not be true for babies and young children, whose developing systems are especially sensitive to lead poisoning because they absorb four to five times as much lead from the same source as an adult (per World Health Organization).