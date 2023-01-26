The Burger King Whopper Jingle Is Receiving The Remix Treatment

Not every year brings us great food memes. Who could forget 2015's Gordon Ramsay "Idiot Sandwich" meme, created for the fictitious "Hell's Cafeteria," as part of a skit for "The Late Late Show with James Cordon" (per Youtube)? While the meme-worthy chef and TV host has certainly inspired his fair share of digital content, it's been a while since we've had a food meme that good. But 2023 is shaping up to be a good year for food-related meme activity. Skittles and A & W have already set the ball rolling lampooning M&M's recent decision to retire their suddenly controversial spokescandies.

But the year's true winner for meme fans is Burger King's new earworm jingle. If you live under a rock, you may have missed this jingle. But otherwise, it's been everywhere, in any of eight different forms, all with the same tone, sing-song beat, and ending chorus (per Youtube). All the jingles end with an emphatic "You Rule!" as well. The most famous of these versions starts "Whopper, Whopper, Whopper, Whopper, Junior Double Triple Whopper, flame-grilled taste with perfect toppers, I rule this day." Sound familiar? The ad may be especially familiar to football fans, as some version of the new ad campaign has been played during nearly every NFL game so far this season, according to The Takeout.

And that sound is about to get a lot more familiar, as remixes of the catchy ad become the it food meme of 2023.