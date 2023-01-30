The World's Tiniest Subway Sandwich Was Made And It Isn't Even Edible
You'd think the world's smallest Subway sandwich would go down in one bite. And it probably would, if only you could eat it. Created by miniature artist Nadia Michaux, this sandwich is made entirely out of clay (per The Mirror). The sandwich, which measures one inch in size, celebrates the launch of the brand's new teriyaki steak sub and plant-based teriyaki steak sub, being made as part of a new collaboration with The Vegetarian Butcher (per Express). The sandwich is an exact miniature replica of the teriyaki steak sub in 1:12 scale.
Michaux previously appeared on the British reality show, "The Great Tiny Design Challenge," put on by Channel 4, the same channel behind international hit "The Great British Bake Off" (per Gathered and Channel 4). Outside of the show, Michaux creates almost exclusively miniature replicas of food, which she sells both on Etsy and on her website The Littlest Sweet Shop, which also includes a very impressive– at times even mouthwatering– gallery of past works. Michaux is inspired by Japanese Kawaii culture, or the Japanese culture of cuteness.
"I create miniatures every day, but I had to push my skills to the next level to bring this to life," said miniature artist Nadia Michaux of her commissioned work for Subway (per Express). Michaux spent two days assembling the miniature set, which is complete with bag, tiny drink with its own straw, and branded napkins. "I think this was my biggest challenge yet," said the artist.
Michaux used a variety of tools and techniques to achieve the lifelike look of the final product. In a video interview, she shows how she uses a toothbrush to achieve the crackled texture of fresh-baked bread and hand paints the loaf with pastels. For the illusion of fresh sliced peppers, Michaux uses the "Skinner Blend" technique, in which two colors of clay are layered together then wrapped around a dowel and cut with a razor blade. Michaux created her own clay "recipe" to get that melty cheese look just right. And to keep everything looking fresh and juicy, she added just a touch of varnish.
This isn't Michaux's first time creating a miniature Subway meal. She posted a tiny version of the brand's meatball sub, complete with branded wrapper and drink (this time without the complex lid), to Instagram in August 2020. Her 2023 teriyaki version is definitely a more intricate sub with finer details.