The World's Tiniest Subway Sandwich Was Made And It Isn't Even Edible

"I create miniatures every day, but I had to push my skills to the next level to bring this to life," said miniature artist Nadia Michaux of her commissioned work for Subway (per Express). Michaux spent two days assembling the miniature set, which is complete with bag, tiny drink with its own straw, and branded napkins. "I think this was my biggest challenge yet," said the artist.

Michaux used a variety of tools and techniques to achieve the lifelike look of the final product. In a video interview, she shows how she uses a toothbrush to achieve the crackled texture of fresh-baked bread and hand paints the loaf with pastels. For the illusion of fresh sliced peppers, Michaux uses the "Skinner Blend" technique, in which two colors of clay are layered together then wrapped around a dowel and cut with a razor blade. Michaux created her own clay "recipe" to get that melty cheese look just right. And to keep everything looking fresh and juicy, she added just a touch of varnish.

This isn't Michaux's first time creating a miniature Subway meal. She posted a tiny version of the brand's meatball sub, complete with branded wrapper and drink (this time without the complex lid), to Instagram in August 2020. Her 2023 teriyaki version is definitely a more intricate sub with finer details.