Smashburger's Jackfruit Patties: What To Expect From The Fast Food First

The last decade or so has seen a significant change in the fast-food experience for non-meat eaters. According to Good Food Institute, plant-based meats in the U.S. made $1.4 billion. In a three-year period, sales rose by 74%. A report by Grand View Research, Inc. predicts that the global plant-based meat industry will reach a $24.8 billion valuation by 2030, according to a press release. More and more fast food chains are gunning to add plant-based alternatives to their meaty menus.

Beyond Meat's plant-based products have found a place on KFC's menu in the form of nuggets, on Pizza Hut's pizzas via meatless sausage crumbles, and in Subway's sandwiches through plant-based meatballs in the past, to name a few examples. Meanwhile, other chains such as White Castle and Burger King have partnered with Impossible Foods to produce faux meat offerings, per Reuters.

Although plant-based alternatives exist for all kinds of meat, plant-based burgers remain the most popular option. So it makes sense that Smahsburger is gearing up to give its meaty menu a plant-based addition. But while many kinds of faux meat are made from soy or pea protein, Smashburger's plant-based patties are made with jackfruit (via Foodbeast).