50,000 Pounds Of Charcuterie Sausage Recalled Due To Possible Listeria

A ready-to-eat sausage company recalled 50,000 pounds of sausage for listeria concerns after an inspection revealed bacteria that causes the serious illness, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Listeria is a bacterial illness that's most commonly spread through deli meat that hasn't been processed sufficiently and unpasteurized dairy, per the Mayo Clinic. It can be particularly dangerous to pregnant women, infants, the unborn, and people who are immunocompromised. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, and gastrointestinal issues, and it can be treated with antibiotics.

The National Library of Medicine noted that the Centers for Disease Control reported approximately 1,600 people contract listeria every year, and about 260 die from it. This illness is considered somewhat rare by the Food and Drug Administration. About 1,500 people pop up in hospitals because of listeria every year.

The act of cooking, pasteurization, and disinfecting can kill the bacteria that's in listeria. But, some products — charcuterie — can get re-infected after this process takes place and before they get packaged.