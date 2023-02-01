Michelob Launches Super Bowl LVII Ad With Serena Williams And Brian Cox

Football fans are gearing up for the biggest game of the year, as Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner. With the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12, folks will be settling in for exciting game-time action, surrounded by their friends and favorite Super Bowl foods. But as exciting as post-season football may be, there is also the promise of high-quality commercials. Traditionally, big-name companies spend mega bucks to have their advertisements featured during breaks on Super Bowl Sunday.

For a 30-second advertising spot to air on Fox for the Super Bowl, corporations will have to drop as much as $7 million in the hopes that millions of viewers will see their product, according to AdAge. For that kind of dough, you want to make certain that your commercial stands out from the rest of the crowd. Much of this year's buzz is for an ad spot from American beer staple, Michelob. Last year, Twitter named Michelob's Super Bowl ad the best of 2022, as it featured tons of the biggest names in sports while throwing it back to the classic comedy, "The Big Lebowski." The brand is following a similar formula this year, bringing back many of the same faces for another round.