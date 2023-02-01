Michelob Launches Super Bowl LVII Ad With Serena Williams And Brian Cox
Football fans are gearing up for the biggest game of the year, as Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner. With the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12, folks will be settling in for exciting game-time action, surrounded by their friends and favorite Super Bowl foods. But as exciting as post-season football may be, there is also the promise of high-quality commercials. Traditionally, big-name companies spend mega bucks to have their advertisements featured during breaks on Super Bowl Sunday.
For a 30-second advertising spot to air on Fox for the Super Bowl, corporations will have to drop as much as $7 million in the hopes that millions of viewers will see their product, according to AdAge. For that kind of dough, you want to make certain that your commercial stands out from the rest of the crowd. Much of this year's buzz is for an ad spot from American beer staple, Michelob. Last year, Twitter named Michelob's Super Bowl ad the best of 2022, as it featured tons of the biggest names in sports while throwing it back to the classic comedy, "The Big Lebowski." The brand is following a similar formula this year, bringing back many of the same faces for another round.
Michelob takes a swing with a golf-inspired ad
Michelob's new ad is a spoof of the 1980 golf comedy film, "Caddyshack." The one-minute spot takes us to "New Members Day" at Bushwood Country Club, the fictitious setting of the classic movie, in a retelling of the pivotal final scene: where tennis legend Serena Williams tees off against Emmy Award-winning actor Brian Cox, playing the villainous country club elder. Williams is cheered on by other mega-sports stars Jimmy Butler, Nneka Ogwumike, Alex Morgan, Tony Romo, and Canelo Alvarez, who join her on the luscious greens of the golf course.
Fueled by the brand's flagship light beer, Michelob ULTRA, celebrations and parties ensue as Williams sinks the winning putt, with a little help from a beer-cracking shockwave. The commercial is a nostalgia-filled segment that also introduces a partnership between Michelob ULTRA and Netflix as they get ready to tee off for the upcoming golf docuseries, "Full Swing," which will air its first episode right after the big game on Monday, February 13, according to an announcement sent to Mashed.
And if you need game-day beverages to go with that commercial viewing, Michelob ULTRA reminds its consumers that it has been "the number one most-purchased beer on Instacart for the last nine months" — and that due to a marketing partnership with the NFL, its light lagers will be available for home delivery in "as fast as one hour" during this year's Super Bowl.