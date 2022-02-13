Twitter Has Already Decided Michelob Ultra Has The Best Super Bowl 2022 Commercial
Every Super Bowl Sunday, in addition to the actual football game and halftime show, the airwaves are filled with creative messages from companies across the nation. This year's game-day advertisements have been nothing short of funny, powerful, and star-studded. During the big game's commercial breaks, millions of viewers have been able to tune in to some pretty clever TV spots from dozens of well known food and beverage brands, including a Hellmann's ad tackling food waste and a McDonald's spot featuring a surprising celebrity.
And then there was Michelob Ultra's 2022 Super Bowl commercial, which has had fans across multiple generations excited — so much so that they've been busily praising it during the broadcast on Twitter. Featuring several iconic actors and pro athletes, the Anheuser Busch-owned brand's ad has been receiving plenty of praise online, especially from social media users who have come down with a strong case of nostalgia.
The Michelob Ultra Super Bowl ad features tons of famous faces
Michelob Ultra's "Welcome to Superior Bowl" commercial takes place in a cleverly named bowling alley and highlights personalities who have graced TV and film screens for years — some longer than others. First up is Superior Bowl employee Steve Buscemi, an acclaimed actor who played, among many other roles, an amateur bowler named Donny in the 1998 cult classic, "The Big Lebowski" (via IMDb). The spot continues with a roster of legendary athletes, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, golfer Brooks Koepka, basketball stars Jimmy Butler and Nneka Ogwumike, soccer player Alex Morgan, and, last but not least, tennis legend Serena Williams. The action is set to a song you might recognize, the 1973 jam "Showdown" by British rock band Electric Light Orchestra.
Twitter users are evidently impressed by the celebrity-packed commercial. One user posted, "Michelob Ultra ELO bowling ad is definitely the best this year." Another tweet read, "Michelob Ultra is clearly winning the #SuperBowl ad war. Serena's entrance was iconic!" Yet another thirsty user wrote, "Just watched that Brooks Koepka ad for Michelob Ultra seltzer and interrupted my husband by blurting out, "Oh my god... I can't wait to drink again." #eightmonthspregnant." What the commercial does for Michelob Ultra's sales remains to be seen, but it sounds like it's certainly impacting customer engagement.