Twitter Has Already Decided Michelob Ultra Has The Best Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Every Super Bowl Sunday, in addition to the actual football game and halftime show, the airwaves are filled with creative messages from companies across the nation. This year's game-day advertisements have been nothing short of funny, powerful, and star-studded. During the big game's commercial breaks, millions of viewers have been able to tune in to some pretty clever TV spots from dozens of well known food and beverage brands, including a Hellmann's ad tackling food waste and a McDonald's spot featuring a surprising celebrity.

And then there was Michelob Ultra's 2022 Super Bowl commercial, which has had fans across multiple generations excited — so much so that they've been busily praising it during the broadcast on Twitter. Featuring several iconic actors and pro athletes, the Anheuser Busch-owned brand's ad has been receiving plenty of praise online, especially from social media users who have come down with a strong case of nostalgia.