Aldi Is Prioritizing Fresh Food With Its Brand New Distribution Center

The international grocery chain Aldi has been regarded as a budget-friendly supermarket, with it often being compared to Walmart (via Ramsey Solutions). It can be common for a cheaper store to get a reputation that it might sell subpar grocery products (for example, Marketwatch called Walmart "the most-hated retailer in America" in 2015). Though Aldi is often praised for its prices and inventory, there are also plenty of products one might not want to buy from Aldi, which includes common items like paper products, cereal, and fresh produce.

Aldi has been especially criticized for the inconsistency of its meat, and has even been protested by vegetable farmers in Ireland. However, there are moments where the German-based grocery chain has risen above its lower-tier image — it offers an expansive collection of wines, carries some name brands, and even scored first place in Greenpeace's "tuna retailer scorecard" in 2021. And just recently, Aldi is taking a step to up its overall image as a grocery store and improve the quality of food for its customers in need — here's how.