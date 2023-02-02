25% Of Starbucks Lovers Want This Discontinued Drink To Return- Mashed Survey

Nothing lasts forever — a phrase especially true for Starbucks fans as the brand frequently eliminates drinks from its lineup. Items have been disappearing from the menu since the coffee house's inception, one from as early as 2006. As reported by NBC News, a chocolate drink named the Chantico, meant to imitate a dessert in drink form, was pulled a year after its debut. "It was something that customers did like, but they wanted to be able to do something else with it," spokesman Alan Hilowitz said about the discontinuance.

Another defunct Starbucks drink was a holiday beverage that failed to stick as planned (via TODAY). After the Cherries Jubilee Mocha faced a seasonal trial a year prior, Starbucks decided it wouldn't be making its public debut on the menu. This concept is frequented in the fast service industry, as certain products are released to test markets before the decision to add them on permanently. The market is forever changing, so even items you think will remain sometimes become no longer. That's why here at Mashed we asked our readers which discontinued Starbucks drinks that need to make a comeback.