Cadbury's Bunny Tryouts Wants A Rescue Pet For It's 2023 Ad Campaign

Do you have an especially cute pet? Would that pet look good in bunny ears, or at least let you put them on him or her and not try to eat them? If you answered "yes" to both of those questions, then you and your pet may have a shot at the fifth annual Cadbury's Clucking Bunny Contest (per press release).

The winning pet needn't be a bunny, either. Last year's Clucking Bunny, who gets to appear in the year's Clucking Bunny commercial among other prizes, was actually a therapy dog named Annie Rose (per Cadbury USA). Other 2022 finalists included a bearded dragon, a therapy horse, and a llama. Even a tree frog has made the cut, as 2021's winner was Betty the tree frog (per News-Press).

But this year, Cadbury is looking for more than just a cute furry (or scaly) face to represent their brand in the much anticipated annual ad.