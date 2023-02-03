The Shamrock Shake Is Making Its Return With A McFlurry Sidekick

While some customers love McDonald's for the selection of McNuggets, Big Macs, and fries, there is a certain fanbase dedicated to items that are not readily available on the menu. Limited-time items like the McRib and the Shamrock shake seem to elicit a new kind of love, perhaps because you can't enjoy these McDonald's menu items year-round. Shamrock shakes always seem to make a triumphant return around February or March, always prior to St. Patrick's Day (per Wane 15). For those who are itching to try the green-hued treat before it returns, there are slews of copycat Shamrock Shake recipes online. But even if the copycats are delicious, there's nothing like slurping down the real deal.

So what is one to do if a craving hits, but the Shamrock shake isn't available quite yet? Luckily, McDonald's has many other frozen desserts, including milkshakes, ice cream sundaes, and of course, McFlurries. McDonald's dessert menu offers a chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla shake, and an M&M or Oreo vanilla McFlurry. If those options aren't enough, you could always craft your own Neapolitan shake or apple pie McFlurry, a la the secret dessert menu (per Cosmopolitan). This year, fans don't have long to wait to drink their Shamrock shake and the returning minty McFlurry, so long as the McDonald's ice cream machines don't break.