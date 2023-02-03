McDonald's Fans Told Mashed Which Old Menu Item They Miss Most - Exclusive Survey

Mashed recently surveyed 622 McDonald's fans on their opinions as to which menu item they most miss. Out of the options, the Arch Deluxe came in last place with just 43 votes. The Arch Deluxe was introduced to McDonald's menus across the United States in 1996 and featured a beef patty, lettuce, tomato, peppered bacon, and a mayonnaise/mustard sauce sandwiched between potato rolls, per Eater. In fifth place with 74 votes is McDonald's Chicken Selects, which are crispy chicken tenders that were initially on the menu in 2004 and left almost a decade later, according to Business Insider. The tenders were rebranded as Buttermilk Crispy Tenders and returned in 2017, only to be removed a few years later when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

Those surveyed also told Mashed that they missed the Big N' Tasty burger, which was the fourth most missed item from McDonald's with 97 total votes. The Big N' Tasty was added to McDonald's menus throughout the United States in 2001, after being tested in California in 1997, per YouTube. Priced at 99 cents until 2003, the Big N' Tasty burger included a quarter-pound beef patty, lettuce, pickles, onion, tomato, mayo, and ketchup on a sesame bun. It was eventually removed from menus in 2011. Of course, there are some McDonald's menu items that fans are more interested in seeing return.