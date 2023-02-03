McDonald's Fans Told Mashed Which Old Menu Item They Miss Most - Exclusive Survey
Mashed recently surveyed 622 McDonald's fans on their opinions as to which menu item they most miss. Out of the options, the Arch Deluxe came in last place with just 43 votes. The Arch Deluxe was introduced to McDonald's menus across the United States in 1996 and featured a beef patty, lettuce, tomato, peppered bacon, and a mayonnaise/mustard sauce sandwiched between potato rolls, per Eater. In fifth place with 74 votes is McDonald's Chicken Selects, which are crispy chicken tenders that were initially on the menu in 2004 and left almost a decade later, according to Business Insider. The tenders were rebranded as Buttermilk Crispy Tenders and returned in 2017, only to be removed a few years later when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.
Those surveyed also told Mashed that they missed the Big N' Tasty burger, which was the fourth most missed item from McDonald's with 97 total votes. The Big N' Tasty was added to McDonald's menus throughout the United States in 2001, after being tested in California in 1997, per YouTube. Priced at 99 cents until 2003, the Big N' Tasty burger included a quarter-pound beef patty, lettuce, pickles, onion, tomato, mayo, and ketchup on a sesame bun. It was eventually removed from menus in 2011. Of course, there are some McDonald's menu items that fans are more interested in seeing return.
McDonald's fans miss snack wraps the most
The McDonald's fruit and yogurt parfait was the third most missed menu item with 125 votes, per Mashed's exclusive survey. According to Fortune, the fast food chain was affected by the pandemic in more ways than one, citing the global event as the reason the fruit and yogurt parfait was removed from the menu, similar to Chicken Selects. The pandemic greatly affected employment numbers, and the remaining staff had a hard time keeping up with demand, so the chain took away some of the more complicated, healthier menu items to speed up drive-thru times.
Lastly, the two most missed menu items from McDonald's are its salads, in second place with 127 votes, and Snack Wraps, in first place with 156 votes. While salads at McDonald's aren't one of the most popular menu items, there's still a demand for them among those surveyed. However, salads were ultimately removed from the menu for the same reason as the fruit parfait; the chain would rather focus on popular menu items, per Business Insider. The departure of Snack Wraps from McDonald's is truly baffling since fans have been demanding its return (via The Takeout). Snack Wraps were officially removed from menus in June 2020, and the chain unfortunately doesn't plan on bringing them back, due to how long the wraps take to make.