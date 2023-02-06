Giannis Antetokounmpo Just Turned His Back On Chick-Fil-A
After bringing the Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo decided to celebrate the way any of us might: with a good meal (per Outkick). But Antetokounmpo was determined to do it big, he didn't just roll through his local Chick-fil-A drive-thru, he rolled through with two trophies in tow and ordered exactly 50 chicken minis, in honor of the 50 points he scored in the game (per Twitter).
All Antetokounmpo wanted in return for his unusually large order and the "free promo," as he put it, that his much-watched live stream of the fast-food order gave Chick-fil-A was a little free food in return. Okay, maybe more than a little. In a Tweet thereafter showing the $294.8K in brand value that Antetokounmpo's video made for Chick-fil-A, the Greek Freak asked, "Can I now have ChickfilA for life?"
While they didn't hand over the free chicken for life, Chick-fil-A didn't rest entirely on their laurels. The brand did name a drink in honor of the NBA legend, but it was only available in the Milwaukee area (per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel). The drink was the half-lemonade, half-Sprite combo Antetokounmpo ordered with his massive chicken nugget meal. In response, Antetokounmpo took his love for foood elsewhere after a recent win.
Chick-fil-A vs. Culver
This time around, Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't taking any chances. When the Greek Freak wanted to celebrate scoring 54 points in a recent winning game, Chick-fil-A was not the destination of choice (per Outkick). "[...] I'm going to Culver's," the legend told Bucks reporter Gabe Stoltz, "I'm gonna get 50 cheeseburgers and try to eat as many as I can" (per Twitter). Why the change of heart, or rather of stomach? Antetokounmpo spelled it right out, saying, "you know why I'm going to Culver's? Because Chick-fil-A did not give me no free meals. I know Culver's will give me free meals. I trust Culver's."
And it turns out Antetokounmpo had good reason to place his trust in Culver's. The fast food chain pulled through for the baller, taking to Twitter to share the good news. The brand gifted Antetokounmpo with 54 free burgers, one for each point earned in the game. But the celebration went beyond just free food. The company also donated 54,000 diapers to local charity Milwaukee Diaper Mission in honor of the occasion. Overall, much better than getting a limited-run regional drink named after you.