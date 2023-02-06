Giannis Antetokounmpo Just Turned His Back On Chick-Fil-A

After bringing the Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo decided to celebrate the way any of us might: with a good meal (per Outkick). But Antetokounmpo was determined to do it big, he didn't just roll through his local Chick-fil-A drive-thru, he rolled through with two trophies in tow and ordered exactly 50 chicken minis, in honor of the 50 points he scored in the game (per Twitter).

All Antetokounmpo wanted in return for his unusually large order and the "free promo," as he put it, that his much-watched live stream of the fast-food order gave Chick-fil-A was a little free food in return. Okay, maybe more than a little. In a Tweet thereafter showing the $294.8K in brand value that Antetokounmpo's video made for Chick-fil-A, the Greek Freak asked, "Can I now have ChickfilA for life?"

While they didn't hand over the free chicken for life, Chick-fil-A didn't rest entirely on their laurels. The brand did name a drink in honor of the NBA legend, but it was only available in the Milwaukee area (per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel). The drink was the half-lemonade, half-Sprite combo Antetokounmpo ordered with his massive chicken nugget meal. In response, Antetokounmpo took his love for foood elsewhere after a recent win.