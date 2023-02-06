Egg Prices Might Finally Be Going Down

It's February, which means Easter is right around the corner, which means that eggs' big moment is almost here. But before you get ready to boil off a dozen for your famous Easter egg hunt and deviled eggs buffet, you'll probably want to sit down and consider the price. Egg prices have been in flux for a few years now. It started with the pandemic, when, according to AdWeek, Americans began buying 43 million more eggs than usual each week, mostly because people were cooking and consuming most of their meals, including breakfast, at home.

But the pandemic also brought about supply chain woes and grocery store shortages, which were the reasons egg prices kept changing in 2020. Then came inflation and the avian flu. Egg prices skyrocketed in 2022 and 2023, with CBS News reporting that prices were up 60% in January of 2023, and there are some reports that due to high costs, people are even attempting to smuggle eggs across the border. But it looks like things are about to calm down at least a little, so we can all enjoy our shakshuka and meringues again without having to take out a home equity loan to finance it.