The World's First Plant-Based Egg Weirdly Has A Runny Yolk
Vegans, vegetarians, and those with food allergies have more options than ever for meat substitutes. Besides black bean burgers and tofu scrambles, chefs and food scientists have been racing to develop plant-based proteins that have the texture, look, and taste of the meat they're replacing. They're also called plant-based meat alternatives to drive home the fact that the products aren't meant to replace animal-based protein but to provide another option to make an ethical and nutritious choice, per HuffPost. Beyond Meat's Beyond Beef products are perhaps one of the best-known meat alternatives, along with Quorn, which is made with mycoprotein derived from a fermented fungus, according to BBC Good Food.
Demand and interest in meat substitutes and alternatives are high — in 2021, the meat substitute market was valued at $5.41 billion, with projections showing an increase to $12.30 billion by 2029, according to Fortune Business Insights. With the market expanding and people craving Impossible Foods and seitan beef more than ever, it's the perfect time for poached eggs to get a vegan makeover.
Yo Egg provides a whole-egg experience, complete with runny yolk
Yo Egg was created by chef Yosefa Ben Cohen after he was tasked with developing a sunny-side-up egg complete with a runny yolk for a restaurant in Israel. People want a "whole egg experience," per Fast Company, so she set about trying to create something that satisfied both looks and taste. Most egg substitutes don't provide the whole egg experience; they're usually used as a binder in baking or for making scrambled eggs. To create their eggs, Yo Egg uses non-GMO ingredients in their egg alternative, mostly chickpeas and soy, according to a statement. They can't divulge exactly how they achieve the runny yolk; the company is in the process of acquiring patents for the equipment they use. The company makes two versions of its egg — poached and sunny-side-up. This is especially good news for those with egg allergies who love a sunny-side-up egg on a weekend morning.
The Israeli-based company says their prices are already around the price of premium eggs, with the hopes of being as affordable as regular eggs in a few years. Their release on the U.S. market this week is timely, considering egg prices are high due to avian flu, something Yo Egg is not susceptible to, co-founder and CEO Eran Groner pointed out. If you're in the Los Angeles area this week, a few restaurants and eateries will have the eggs featured on their menus, like Swingers Diner and Flore Vegan.