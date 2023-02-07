The World's First Plant-Based Egg Weirdly Has A Runny Yolk

Yo Egg was created by chef Yosefa Ben Cohen after he was tasked with developing a sunny-side-up egg complete with a runny yolk for a restaurant in Israel. People want a "whole egg experience," per Fast Company, so she set about trying to create something that satisfied both looks and taste. Most egg substitutes don't provide the whole egg experience; they're usually used as a binder in baking or for making scrambled eggs. To create their eggs, Yo Egg uses non-GMO ingredients in their egg alternative, mostly chickpeas and soy, according to a statement. They can't divulge exactly how they achieve the runny yolk; the company is in the process of acquiring patents for the equipment they use. The company makes two versions of its egg — poached and sunny-side-up. This is especially good news for those with egg allergies who love a sunny-side-up egg on a weekend morning.

The Israeli-based company says their prices are already around the price of premium eggs, with the hopes of being as affordable as regular eggs in a few years. Their release on the U.S. market this week is timely, considering egg prices are high due to avian flu, something Yo Egg is not susceptible to, co-founder and CEO Eran Groner pointed out. If you're in the Los Angeles area this week, a few restaurants and eateries will have the eggs featured on their menus, like Swingers Diner and Flore Vegan.