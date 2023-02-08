One Major US Airport Is Finally Getting A Chick-Fil-A

Traveling isn't just exhausting. It can also be a huge pain to deal with flight delays, cancellations, or grumpy passengers. United Airlines suggests that passengers arrive 2 hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours early for international flights, it's no wonder people get a little stressed and stir-crazy waiting for their next step on their journey. Heaven forbid someone gets their food confiscated at the airport — the situation can go from bad to worse real quick. Luckily, in most major airports there is a bevy of dining options to keep you full and satisfied until you arrive at your destination.

Major airports tend to have a lot of food choices, including well-known chains and high-end, fancier restaurants. Some, like the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, offer close to 90 places to eat (per Insider). Several celebrity chefs, including Gordon Ramsay and Cat Cora, have even opened restaurants specifically meant for airports. Chef Rick Bayless, an icon in the Chicago food scene, opened Tortas Frontera in the Chicago O'Hare Airport to much acclaim (via View from the Wing). While O'Hare has a bevy of restaurants to choose from, the airport has been lacking one significant chain — until now.