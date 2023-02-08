One Major US Airport Is Finally Getting A Chick-Fil-A
Traveling isn't just exhausting. It can also be a huge pain to deal with flight delays, cancellations, or grumpy passengers. United Airlines suggests that passengers arrive 2 hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours early for international flights, it's no wonder people get a little stressed and stir-crazy waiting for their next step on their journey. Heaven forbid someone gets their food confiscated at the airport — the situation can go from bad to worse real quick. Luckily, in most major airports there is a bevy of dining options to keep you full and satisfied until you arrive at your destination.
Major airports tend to have a lot of food choices, including well-known chains and high-end, fancier restaurants. Some, like the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, offer close to 90 places to eat (per Insider). Several celebrity chefs, including Gordon Ramsay and Cat Cora, have even opened restaurants specifically meant for airports. Chef Rick Bayless, an icon in the Chicago food scene, opened Tortas Frontera in the Chicago O'Hare Airport to much acclaim (via View from the Wing). While O'Hare has a bevy of restaurants to choose from, the airport has been lacking one significant chain — until now.
Travelers will be able to enjoy chicken sandwiches this summer
The Chicago Department of Aviation recently announced that Chick-Fil-A will be joining a slew of restaurants in Terminal 5 in the summer of 2023. The newest Chick-Fil-A location will be owned and operated by "Hyde Park Hospitality and Phillips Concessions, 100% Airport Certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (ACDBE)." The city's mayor, Lori Lightfoot, approved the construction of the restaurant in May 2022. The CEO of Hyde Park Hospitality stated, "It is a dream come true to open another 100% minority-owned and operated business in one of the busiest airports in the world, right here in my hometown." The newest location is expected to generate 75 new jobs for the workers of the city.
While the city and travelers passing through Terminal 5 are excited for the chicken chain's arrival, the Chick-fil-A has had its fair share of drama when it comes to airport locations. Even so, customers can already enjoy a Chick-Fil-A sandwich at 37 airport locations in 21 states, including the District of Columbia (per Chick-Fil-A). Chick-Fil-A's airport locations still mostly adhere to the closed-on-Sunday rule, even though the locations are inside 24/7 operations. There are some rare exceptions to this: According to Snopes, in 2017 the Chick-Fil-A Atlanta airport location opened during a power outage on a Sunday to serve passengers for free. Customers can check Chick-Fil-A's website for official information about the opening.